Price of the day: dressed chicken K105

K105, 000 Unrebased
No related posts.
Maybe this is good news for poultry farmers. I remember long time ago when Zambian President made fun of Ghana and said that in that country the price of chicken was an equivalent of twenty five Kwacha (K25). At that time the price in Zambia was Six Kwacha. Now look at where we are. The Zambian problem is that of managing the economy. Politicians are not worried about even discussing the economy because they know that their fellow tribesmen will always vote for them. This has made Zambia and its democracy a failed project.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
Maybe this is good news for poultry farmers. I remember long time ago when Zambian President made fun of Ghana and said that in that country the price of chicken was an equivalent of twenty five Kwacha (K25). At that time the price in Zambia was Six Kwacha. Now look at where we are. The Zambian problem is that of managing the economy. Politicians are not worried about even discussing the economy because they know that their fellow tribesmen will always vote for them. This has made Zambia and its democracy a failed project.