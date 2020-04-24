Prime TV had valid licence contrary to Siliya’s lies

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya says she has dismissed the appeal to reinstate Prime Television licence because it had expired.

But information has emerged showing that Prime TV renewed its licence on 20th March 2020 and paid the renewal fees of K20,000.00.

On 9th April 2020, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) canceled Prime TV license stating that the action was done in public interests.

“Please note that with this letter, Prime Television’s license is now void and should be surrendered”.

But a receipt issued by a Cashier from IBA processed by P Nambiya, on receipt number, Lap 0039, shows that Prime TV paid its licence fees and annual subscription on Chq No.00195 on 18th March 2020.