Private media owners refuse to be abused by govt over coronavirus

RESPONSE TO MEDIA STATEMENTS THAT PRIME TV HAS REFUSED TO AIR MESSAGES ON CORONAVIRUS

We find these sentiments as mere distortion of facts and wish to state as follows.

Contrary to claims that Prime Television has refused to offer public service messages on coronavirus, the media institution never made that position.

The Statement given by Mr Gerald Shawa during the meeting held at the Ministry of Information on Friday, March 13, 2020, was that of ZIBA’s position for which he is Chairperson.

‘We have agreed all of us here that we will not air any free adverts. We had a meeting and that is the position ” Mr Shawa said while pointing at his colleagues.

Therefore, to deliberately single out one media institution out of a matter of collective responsibility involving several media houses is highly suspicious and highly unprofessional.

None of those Mr Shawa pointed at disagreed with that position hence making it clear that it was not a Prime TV’s position.

Media owners were actually raising concern that government wanted free coverage during its critical moment when they have failed to pay for services rendered during 2016 general elections.

The question is why should the government only want private media when soliciting for free airtime while the said media houses are not considered when it comes to well-funded programs? 👆👆