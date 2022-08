Proceeds of crime forfeited to the state

24 VEHICLES: NO ONE CAME FORWARD TO CLAIM THEM: THEY HAVE ALL BEEN FORFEITED TO THE STATE NOW

The Joint Investigations Team (J.I.T) comprising of officers from Zambia Police Service, Anti Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission conducted investigations on a number of illegally acquired assets out of which a total number of 24 motor vehicles valued at K 21,869,419 were seized and published in Government Gazette number 604 of 2022.

The following motor vehicles were seized and have now been forfeited to the State following the expiry of a three months period and failure by owners to claim them:

1. Toyota Regius Reg NO. BAC 9209 valued at K235, 917=00 registered under Kabali Remmy of Kasama/Behlum Trading Limited

2. Toyota Hilux Reg No. BAH 5703 ZM valued at K225,000=00 registered under Erick Mwila Nsofu of Kasama/Behlum Trading Limited

3. Toyota Hilux Reg No. BAT 1765 ZM valued at K 225, 000 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Behlum Trading Limited

4. Nissan Reg No. BAH 9162 ZM valued at K446,000 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Behlum Trading Limited

5. Toyota Land cruiser Reg BAH 7647 ZM valued at K 1, 550, 000=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Behlum Trading Limited

6. Nissan Navara Reg No. BAP 5600ZM valued at K 446670=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Behlum Trading Limited

7. Toyota Hilux Reg No. BAH 9660 ZM valued at K445,000=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Behlum Trading Limited.

8. Toyota Land cruiser Reg No. BAJ 8091 ZM valued at K1, 028, 000 registered under Judith Hambwezya of Ndola/Behlum Trading Limited

9. Toyota Prado Reg No. BAD 2385 valued at K320,000 registered under Masters Source Company Limited

10. Toyota Hilux Surf Reg BAD 2469 valued at K225, 000=00 registered under Masters Sources Company Limited

11. Daf Leyland BAD 3970 valued at K1, 704, 186=00 registered under Makali Farms Lundazi/Masters Sources Company Limited

12. Daf Leyland Reg BAD 3971 valued at K1, 704, 186=00 registered under Makali Farms Lundazi/Masters Sources Company Limited

13. Daf Leyland Reg BAD 4746 valued at K 1, 704, 186=00 registered under Makali Farms Lundazi/Masters Sources Company Limited

14. Daf Leyland Reg BAD 3925 valued at K1, 704, 186=00 registered under Makali Farms Lundazi/Masters Sources Company Limited

15. Toyota Land Cruiser Reg No. BAR 3085 ZM valued at K1,168, 439=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Dascom Technical Works Limited.

16. Toyota Landcruiser Reg No. BAR 3088 ZM valued at K1, 168, 439=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Dascom Technical Works Limited

17. Toyota Land Cruiser Reg No. BAJ 2569 ZM valued at K1, 168, 439=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Dascom Technical Works Limited.

18. Mazda Bt 50 Reg BAD 4565 valued at K1, 210, 000=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limtied/ Harry Findlay

19. Toyota Hilux Reg Bac 6161 Star Shell (Z) Limited/Sara Chewe Of Lusaka

20. Toyota Landcruiser Reg No. BAE 144 valued at K1, 028, 000=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited/Patriotic Front Party

21. Toyota Landcruiser Reg No. BAC 4737 valued at K995, 632=00 registered under Laison Mando/Mulozi Trading Limited

22. Toyota Landcruser Reg No. BAK4023 ZM valued at K995, 632=00 registered under Godwin Putu

23. Toyota Landcruiser Chassis No. JTEEB73J500005498 valued at K1, 168, 439=00 registered under Star Shell (Z) Limited

24. Toyota Landcruiser Reg No. Bac 4738 valued at K1, 003, 068=00 registered under Mulozi Trading Limited/Chingati Msiska

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON