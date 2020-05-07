Prophet taken police for swindling ‘believer’

Cops investigate Lusaka prophet accused of chewing follower’s K122, 000

POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a complaint from a 25-year-old woman who says her prophet swindled her out of K122, 646 which she gave him to pray for.

Kerry Miti of Lusaka’s Garden House area has reported Prophet Evaristo Siazwela of Holy Chapel Pentecostal Ministries to Lusaka Central Police yesterday.

Miti, a member of Siazwela’s church which congregates at Yotam Muleya Primary School in Lusaka says over year ago, she sold her late mother’s house at price K122,646 but then Siazwela advised her that the money from the transaction needed to be prayed to deliver it from “dark forces”.

“I transferred the money to his account last year in March but up to now he has just been giving me stories,” Miti told #Kalemba.

Miti says she took the matter to the office of minister of national guidance and religious affairs last week but no action

