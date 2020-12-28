Prosecutors boycott work over colleague’s slaughter

By RHODAH MVULA

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) State Prosecutors have boycotted from prosecuting cases following the killing of their colleague, Nsama Nsama on Wednesday 23rd December, 2020 allegedly by the police.

According to highly paced sources, the lawyers want the police to give a report on the circumstances which led to the shooting of Mr. Nsama.

A check at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, found people going back home because the Prosecutors were not present to prosecute cases.

Shadreck Mwanza a defendant in a theft case, has told Diamond news that the absence of Prosecutors has made him incur loss because he comes from Luangwa District.

All the accused persons have been told to appear before court tomorrow.

Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja is today Monday 28th Dec 2020 expected to give President, Edagr Lungu a report over what transpired in the shooting incident in which Mr. Nsama a state prosecutor & a UPND supporter – Courtesy of Diamond TV