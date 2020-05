_Lusaka, 12 May, 2020._

By ; *Chanda John Chimba.*

The state has entered a nolle prosequi in a case were former state house spokesperson Amos Chanda was jointly charged with former RTSA CEO Zindaba Soko for allegedly receiving money from intelligent mobility solutions Former director Walid El Nahas.

The state has since informed the courts that they have discontinued the case and entered a nolle in Mr Chanda’s case.

