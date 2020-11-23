Prospect of impeaching Lungu annoys UNZA lecturer Ngoma

UNZA lecturer Alex Ngoma says the UPND is wasting time to try and impeach President Edgar Lungu.

Last week, the UPND though MP Garry Nkombo petitioned Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to restore the process that seeks to impeach Lungu.

But the move has angered Alex Ngoma who seems to be the PF UNZA branch Chairman.

Ngoma says Nkombo should stop harassing president Lungu and instead Lungu should be left alone to ‘develop’ the country.

Ngoma says the UPND has now moved from name calling to harassing Lungu.