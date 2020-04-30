Protea hotel gives workers half salaries

Evening ZWD

I want to inform the nation of the happenings at Protea Hotel, we have just been paid half salaries. Last time I checked the Commissioner for Labour gave a directive that employees should be paid at least basic pay but Protea Management as completely ignored that directive. No Memo has been issued to that effect to tell us what’s happening it’s just quiet. We have tried to seek clarity but all those at the top we are asking do not seem to be giving any tangible response. Everyone is just complaining quietly and no one is willing to report to Ministry of Labor for fear of been victimized. May the Ministry Of Labour please send inspectors to Protea to ensure they comply with the directive issued by the Commissioner for Labour.

Attached are the guidelines by the commissioner for Labour