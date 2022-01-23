Protect citizens, HH tells police

DON’T JUST PROTECT ME, PROTECT CITIZENS TOO, HH URGES POLICE*

_By State House Press and Public Relations Analysts_

“No citizen will be allowed in the name of a cadre to beat people or take money from marketeers, No!” says President Hakainde Hichilema.

“There is no need for all these policemen to protect one Bally if they cannot protect the citizens.”

And the Head of State has instructed Minister of Home Affairs and the Police Command to take action on the Kasama incident adding that he does not need to remind them of what to do.

The President said this when he visited Lubama and Katungu Markets in Lusaka this morning.