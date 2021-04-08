Prudential Insurance accused of more scams

Admin

Please help me expose Prudential Life.

I have a policy with the insurance company.

Since November last year, premiums were not collected via DDACC. I raised a concern with the institution and I was assured that it would be resolved. I since then paid Cash for the months the premiums were not been collected

My premiums haven’t been collected since then.

In March 2021

The institution sent 4 DDACCs to my account between the 3rd & 9th March which is not the agreed date on the policy.

All these DDACCs bounced and I was charged 510*4 by the bank

I have since been making follow ups with the institution to refund me these bank fees but to no avail.

I have visited there offices severely and I have found a number of people complaining about these issues but no solution has been provided

Which body do insurance companies report to?

Or rather who is the MD of this company or COO?

These issues need to be resolved

Customer Satisfactory is not there priority

A saving with them feels like you are paying back an obligation

I warn several other members of the public not to invest in this institution

The service they give us when advertising there policies is different from the service we get after they on board you.

There call center is pathetic;either they don’t pick or they assure to call you back which they never do.

There mouths are full of apologies with solutions.

Somebody advise me what next step to take

