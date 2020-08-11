PS agrees to pay K100, 000 to hide adultery details

I WILL GIVE YOU 100 PIN IF YOU DON’T THE JUDGE HOW I DID YOUR WIFE , PS TELLS OKPARA

Foreign Affairs PS agrees to pay K100,000 in adultery case

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ronald Simwinga has agreed to businessman Lombe Okpara for bonking his wife. Okpara has sued Simwinga for adulterated but now Simwinga has agreed to pay the owner of the wife K100,000 on condition that he does not produce the details of the adultery in court between the PS and Okpara’s wife Musamba Mulenga.

This is in a matter where Okpara has petitioned Mulenga for divorce for engaging in Adultery with former Permanent Secretary for Central Province Patrick Mwanawasa and Simwinga.

According to a consent order it has been agreed by mutual consent between Okpara and Simwinga who is the first Co-respondent in the matter that the latter shall pay K100,000 as full and final settlement of the matter with regard to the claims against him.

It has been agreed that Simwinga shall be struck out from the the proceedings as first Co-respondent and the petitioner shall not commence any other action based on the same and similar previous facts against the first Co-respondent upon execution of the consent order.

“The petitioner shall not avail evidence linking the first Co-respondent directly in regard to the settled matter,” read the consent order.

“Each party shall bear their own costs.”

However the consent agreement signed by both parties has not been endorsed by High Court judge Nicola Sharpe-Phiri.

Last month Simwinga in his answer to the petition said Okpara has failed to establish that he engaged in adultery with his wife Musamba Mulenga, therefore it will be unjust of the petitioner to be awarded damages.

Okpara in his petition for dissolution of marriage contended that his wife admitted committing adultery with Simwinga and Mwanawasa therefore he found intolerable to continue living with her upon discovering that she had engaged in adulterous acts and that he immediately asked Mulenga to leave the matrimonial house in November 2018 and they have since been living separately.

OKpara cited unreasonable behaviour among other reasons, claiming that Mulenga arranged and hosted a party for Simwinga at her sister’s house and convinced him that it was a kind gesture to appreciate him (Simwinga) for the favours that he did for her family.

The petitioner said his wife asked him to be present at the party and entertain the guests, little did he know that the primary guest was actually Mulenga’s sexual partner.

“The respondent would remain with keys to the first co-respondent’s (Simwinga) house when he was going out of the country. The respondent (Mulenga) admitted that she has been in an intimate relationship with the first co-respondent since 2016. In October 2018 the respondent complained to the first co-respondent for not updating her about his flight schedules connecting from Johannesburg to which he apologised for the omission” read part of the petition.

Okpara stated that Mulenga would bring men to their matrimonial house whenever he was out of the country to perform his duties and get her cooked food and takeaways.

He further contended that Mulenga would receive lingerie sets as gifts from other men, and she would talk on phone with men friends whom she has relations with in the bearing of the children of the family.

Okpara claimed that during a private meeting requested by his wife on November 27,2018, Mulenga confessed to have committed adultery with Mwanawasa and Simwinga, and she indicated that for Mwanawasa it was just that she wished it would never had happened while for Simwinga Mulenga had confessed having sex with him once in 2016.

The petitioner stated that during the said meeting he discovered that his wife had maintained an intimate relationship with Simwinga since 2016 and that Mulenga futher confessed to him that she had not slept with Simwinga in 2018 because he was too busy with work and was always travelling since he was transferred from Ministry of Finance to Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2017.

“The respondent has behaved in such a way that the petitioner cannot reasonably be expected to live with the respondent and prays that the said marriage be dissolved” Okpara said.

But Simwinga denied having committed adultery with Mulenga saying he shall put the petitioner to strict proof.

Simwinga refutted assertions that he was invited for a party but explained that he had only attended a luncheon at the home of the husband of Mulenga’s elder sister as they are good friends.

He also denied ever leaving the keys to his house with Mulenga.

“The petitioner has failed to show the respondent (Mulenga) and the first co-respondent (Simwinga) allegedly committed adultery. The first co-respondent objects to the prayers by the petitioner as the petitioner has failed to establish adultery and it will be unjust if the petitioner were to be awarded damages,”

“The claim against the first co-respondent should be dismissed for being frivolous and malicious due to the forgoing reasons.” Said Simwinga.