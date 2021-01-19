PS for health will be fired, says Yamba

MoH PS FACES REVOCATION OF APPOINTMENT- FREDSON YAMBA

Lusaka-19th January 2021

Suspended Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for administration, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo faces a possible revocation of her appointment following a number of irregularities she is alleged to have committed.

Secretary to the treasury, Fredson Yamba has revealed that Ms Mulalelo is being investigated over 25 irregularities including the distribution of defective condoms and substandard drugs.

Ms Mulalelo who is on a month long suspension is being investigated for among other irregularities payroll and financial mismanagement.

Mr. Yamba was speaking when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He has further disclosed that investigations into the distribution of 16,000 defective condoms under Ms Mulalelo’s watch has resulted in some officers in procurement also being investigated.

Recently, President Edgar Lungu fired Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health a few days after Ms Mulalelo appeared before PAC where a number of flaws at th