PS Mwamba Peni refuses to pay bill

MWAMBA PENI FAILS TO SETTLE A BILL INSTEAD HE INTIMIDATES THE WAITERS THAT HE IS A PS APPOINTED BY BALLY

While others are boosting of settling big bills plus a tip, Mwamba Peni wants to drink and eat for free just because he is a PS under Bally’s Govt.

It has been brought to my attention that, Mwamba has refused to pay, instead he has been intimidating the waiters and the restaurant that he will have it closed.

Instead of producing cash or ATM card, Mwamba took out a Business card to prove that he is a PS, just to intimidate waiters.

Mwamba was heard phoning some senior officers at ZRA that, they should do an audit on the restaurant because he believes they are invading paying Taxes.

I guess President Hichilema should check why Mwamba was fired the first time. More is to come, let him wait.

