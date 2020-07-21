Quarantine and test all MPs, advises HH

HH calls for isolation of all mps for covid19

By Balewa Zyuulu

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for the isolation and testing of all Members of Parliament and National Assembly staff to avoid the further transmission of Covid-19.

Parliament has been hit by Covid-19 with a number of MPS and staff testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr. Hichilema who has commended the stance taken by parliament to adjourn sine die tells phoenix news that the fight against the pandemic requires a holistic approach.

Further, Mr. Hichilema has called for National Unity and Prayers as the country continues to heighten public health awareness measures to combat the global pandemic.

Yesterday, the standing orders committee of parliament resolved to adjourn the house sine die today due to the resurgence of covid-19.

PHOENIX FM NEWS