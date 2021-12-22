Radio personality seeks Kabwata parliamentary seat

In case you missed this👇

DJ FRESH ATTENDS DP INTERVIEWS FOR KABWATA

Media personality Emmanuel Nyoni, popularly known as DJ Fresh this morning attended interviews for adoption as Kabwata parliamentary candidate on Harry Kalaba’s Democratic Party (DP), having paid the K500 application fee.

Party insiders said Nyoni is among the six applicants being considered for adoption in Kabwata on the party ticket.

Born in 1975, Nyoni popularly known by his Radio name DJ Fresh, came to media prominence in the early 90’s on various media houses and to this day still spearheads social awareness campaigns on countless social actions through Media.

“He isn’t actually the front runner with most executive committee members. His adoption is as certain as whether there will be a tomorrow,” DP insiders told Daily Revelation.

The Kabwata by-election was occasioned following the tragic death of area member of parliament (UPND) Levy Mkandawire.

But Judith Kabemba’s faction has dismissed the news of Nyoni applying, saying he is not among the four applicants that have applied to her faction.

This is contained in a statement issued by her secretary general Evans Chilambwe.