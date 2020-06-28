RDA directors under investigation for graft

RDA directors under investigation for graft

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating Roads Development Agency ( RDA) Chief Executive Officer Elias Mwape and Director Human Capital Elias Mwila for corrupt practices and Abuse of authority of office.
A source from ACC has disclosed that the duo are being investigated for possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The two are also being investigated for receiving bribes on recruitment.
Last week the RDA board sent on forced leave the duo for putting Mrs. Mwape ( CEO’s wife) who also works for RDA on paid leave for three years without following procedure.

    MunaDekhane 41 seconds ago

    These thieves even where they hail from their ancestors were thieves – paid leave 3 years

