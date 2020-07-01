Recruiting of ZNBC directors mired in corruption

Please expose the impunity with which the Director General of ZNBC is abusing his authority barely less than 6 months in the office.

The office holder has schemed and arm twisted the Human Resource Committee of the Board of Directors to appoint his incompetent anointed and favoured successor to the position of Director of Engineering. This appointment stinks of blatant corruption, nepotism, abuse of authority and goes against Corporate governance because the preferred candidate by the Director General FAILED the interviews. The interview scores are public documents kept in the Human resource office and can be scrutinised at any time. The results and comments of each interviewer are there for all to see. We challenge the Board Committee of ZNBC to deny these allegations of failure of the candidate Mr Bright Nkaka by publishing the results.

ZNBC is a public institution funded by taxpayers and it should be transparent in recruitment of key staff or staff at all levels. We are surprised at how the board can allow their employee to waste company resources advertising the position at which 2 candidates were shortlisted only to have the unsuccessful candidate take up the position? What oversight is such a board offering? They might have promoted their candidate witjout the meotional torture of taking letting someone escort a preffered candidate to the interviews. This is the Zambia we do not want. Opportunities are for all.

Further, we call upon the Anti Corruption Commission to investigate the whole recruitment process of the position of Director Engineering at ZNBC. It was never a fair environment. The preferred candidate who failed the interviews was firstly appointed to act in the Director position by the same sponsor of a DG. The normal thing that should have happened when he applied for the position was to find a neutral person to act in that office until after results were announced. But typical of those who feel above the procedures, the person went to the interview from the acting Director and came back to continue acting for 2 months while results were being awaited. The results for interviews that had 2 candidates took 3 months to get concluded, that is a sign of laundering. ACC should please step in to curb abuse of authority.

We shall not go into the incompetence of this favoured bootlicker to the DG but simply say many times ZNBC has failed to show events live is because of the said persons failure to lead. If pushed, we shall catalogue the failures that will embarrass the DG as an Engineer. All we ask for is a fair recruitment process and if the skill is not within, open it up to Zambians.

