Recruitment advert won’t be re-advertised, says minister Masebo

THE RECRUITMENT ADVERT IS NOT BEING RE-ADVERTISED

The recruitment advert will run its course and all applicants will be considered as such.

At the end of this advert we shall consider all issues and concerns raised by all stakeholders including the various health associations regarding any irregularities and mistakes that may have been brought to our attention.

As earlier stated nothing is cast in stone. As a listening government we shall continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure fairness, equality and equity in this recruitment process.

Please do not give money to anybody who is cheating you that they shall employ you. Report any acts of corruption to PS MOH.

Be wise and let’s work together to ensure that this process succeeds.

Hon. Sylvia T Masebo

Minister of Health