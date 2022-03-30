Recruitment advert won’t be re-advertised, says minister Masebo

0

Recruitment advert won’t be re-advertised, says minister Masebo

THE RECRUITMENT ADVERT IS NOT BEING RE-ADVERTISED

The recruitment advert will run its course and all applicants will be considered as such.
At the end of this advert we shall consider all issues and concerns raised by all stakeholders including the various health associations regarding any irregularities and mistakes that may have been brought to our attention.
As earlier stated nothing is cast in stone. As a listening government we shall continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure fairness, equality and equity in this recruitment process.
Please do not give money to anybody who is cheating you that they shall employ you. Report any acts of corruption to PS MOH.
Be wise and let’s work together to ensure that this process succeeds.

Hon. Sylvia T Masebo
Minister of Health

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Masebo fires senior civil servants
  2. HH Will Fulfill Recruitment Of Health Workers Pledge-State House
  3. Masebo told to put medicine in hospitals instead of making excuses
  4. Do we need IMF approval to employ civil servants
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.