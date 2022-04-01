Recruitment of teachers to start next week

Government says it will publish the advertisement for the recruitment of 30,000 teachers on Tuesday April 5, 2022.

Education Minister DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA says the advertisement will run for three days in both print and electronic media.

He says the recruitment has been decentralized to districts.

Mr. SYAKALIMA told the National Assembly that all things being equal names of successful applicants will be published on May 17 and 18, 2022.

He said there has not been a restriction on who should apply adding that any qualified teacher with a grade twelve certificate can do so.