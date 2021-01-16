REGINA CHILUBA’S DAUGHTER DIES OF COVID AFTER BEING SENT HOME
Bwalya was diagnosed with Covid 19 but told to go home and isolate herself.
When her condition deteriorated, relatives took her back to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital where she died. The Watchdog however understand that she died at home .
It is the habit of government hospitals to send people back home after diagnosing with Covid, in essence helping to spread the disease.
She was the First-born Daughter of the late Regina Chifunda-Chiluba, Bwalya.
Bwalya’s mother and widow of Zambia’s Second President Dr. Frederick Chiluba, Regina, died in February 2017 after her battle with cancer.
And another son to Regina, Mando Mwanza died in September 2018.
COMMENTS
Tasila Lungu naiwe uchenjele we kanyo iwe!
MHSRIP. Fellow citizens this covid-19 second wave is really serious claiming a lot of lives. And some people are not observing the guidelines issued by health officials. People are still drinking buzz by locking themselves in bars as though there is no impending danger. In addition to claiming many lives many businesses have completely collapsed especially those who were doing cross border trading. With the collapse of SMEs it will be followed by many people going into depression. Its a wait and see situation.
This daughter, was she not given her own names? Why use and capitalise other people’s names so that a non news item get traction? MHSRIP.