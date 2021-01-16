REGINA CHILUBA’S DAUGHTER DIES OF COVID AFTER BEING SENT HOME

Bwalya was diagnosed with Covid 19 but told to go home and isolate herself.

When her condition deteriorated, relatives took her back to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital where she died. The Watchdog however understand that she died at home .

It is the habit of government hospitals to send people back home after diagnosing with Covid, in essence helping to spread the disease.

She was the First-born Daughter of the late Regina Chifunda-Chiluba, Bwalya.

Bwalya’s mother and widow of Zambia’s Second President Dr. Frederick Chiluba, Regina, died in February 2017 after her battle with cancer.

And another son to Regina, Mando Mwanza died in September 2018.