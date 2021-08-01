Remember Lundazi in 2016

This was in 2016. Total number of votes 28,000 and ECL got 29,000
And this man is still the chairman of ECZ
Do not worry, he will be tried for treason. Mulandu taubola. Attempts to rig elections amount to treason. And does failure to follow constitution.
THIS WAS SHIT AND SOME WILL BE ANSWERABLE NO MATTER HOW LONG IT TAKES.
