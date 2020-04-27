Resident doctors cry foul

DOCTORS CALL FOR URGENT MEETING TO DISCUSS THE NEGLIGENCE THEY ARE SUBJECTED TO DURING COVID-19

We told you that minister of health Chitalu Chilufya is sitting on financial donations and other materials meant to fight the Coronavirus.

At the barest minimum, we expected Chilufya to make sure that the foot soldiers, (doctors, nurses, clinical officers and lab technicians) who are daily exposed to the danger of Covid

19 are taken care of. They are not even many.

But not under Chilufya and his PF. These health practitioners do not even have personal protective equipment as they attend to confined cases which Chilufya likes announcing.

Now Doctors have called for an urgent meeting to discuss concerns of safety for frontline staff who have experienced lapses in being availed PPEs and eventually leading to some health staff contracting COVID19.

The doctors will also discuss compensation in case of death while on duty due to the Coronavirus.