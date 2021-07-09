Resume your hate, tribal speeches, ECZ tells Kambwili

ECZ lifts Kambwili’s suspension to continue his divisive campaign

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has succumbed to pressure and lifted the suspension of discredited Patriotic Front (PF) cadre, Chishimba Kambwili to continue his tribal campaigns.

The ECZ announced in a statement that Kambwili has apologised and shown remorse.

ECZ has been under immerse pressure to lift the suspension by the PF so that Kambwili can continue to be used to divide the country on tribal lines.

Kambwili had been suspended by ECZ for his hate speech and tribal campaigns.

See statement below.