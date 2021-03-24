Resurrection stunt ends in real death

Zion Church traditional healer digs his own grave, tells church members to burry him to perform resurrection rituals but later dies.

A 22-year-old traditional healer, who is also a member of Zion Church in Chadiza district, has died after being allegedly buried alive by his church members.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police, Geza Lungu, says James Sakala of Mpeta Village in Chief Maguya’s area was allegedly buried alive by his church mates.

He explains that some church members refused but that Sakala insisted and went ahead to personally dig some shallow grave using a hoe he borrowed from the nearby house.

Source: Breeze FM