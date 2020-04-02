Reverend Pukuta Mwanza dies

Former Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Rev. Pukuta Mwanza has died.

Rev Mwanza died at a private hospital in Lusaka.

This development was announced by Bishop Paul Mususu, who is the predecessor to Rev. Mwanza at EFZ.

“It is is with a heavy heart that I’m sad to inform you that Rev Pukuta Njombi Mwanza former EFZ ED past into glory this morning at 06:45h at Forest Park Specialised Hospital” He announced.

Rev.Pukuta Mwanza was Executive Director for the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), a position he held from October 2009 to January 2019.

He helds academic degrees in Mineral Sciences, Rural Social Development and Organizational Leadership.

In 2018, he became the Executive Director of the Institute for Transformational Leadership (ITL), a non-profit company which he established in Zambia in October 2018.

The organization is aimed at equipping christian leaders for holistic societal transformation.

He authored two books: “A Christian Attitude Towards Suffering and Pain” and “Vision, The Key to Personal Destiny & Organizational Leadership”.

He leaves behind his wife Mrs. Maggie Mwanza and four children, 2 sons and 2 daughters.