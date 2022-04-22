Revisiting a few PF crimes

JUST IN CASE PEOPLE HAVE FORGOTTEN, DURING PF RULE THESE THINGS HAPPENED👇

A sampling of events

Are these coincidental, or not?

07 January 2015:

Mr Hichilema who was on a campaign trail was unable to fly out of Mongu on this day due to a visit to the area by Acting President, Dr Guy Scott. In the process cadres from UPND and PF clashed. A UPND provincial trustee was hit with a plank by a PF cadre in the presence of police.

02 January 2015:

The helicopter carrying former first lady, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mrs. Mutale Nalumango was stoned by PF cadres when they attempted to address a campaign rally in Shiwang’andu Constituency in Chinsali. The UPND claimed the incident happened in full view of the senior PF and government leaders.

23 February 2015:

Patriotic Front cadres beat up and stabbed to death a UPND sympathiser in Lusaka’s Mtendere East. Mr Grayzer Matapa was stabbed in the chest. The late Matapa had earlier filed a complaint at Woodlands Police station of malicious damage to his property by PF cadres. Matapa’s killers were recently found guilty by the High Court and sentenced to death by hanging.

18 June 2015:

The Post quotes PF General Secretary, Mr Davies Chama issuing tribal remarks against the UPND. He is quoted to have said that Tongas should use their polygamous nature to bear more children in order to stand a chance of producing a republican president in 100 years’ time because the UPND, under Hakainde Hichilema, would never rule Zambia.

30 June 2015:

PF and UPND cadres clashed during campaigns for the Mulebezi parliamentary bye-election. PF Secretary General, Mr Chama is alleged to have shot and wounded one of the UPND cadres.

15 July 2015:

Armed PF thugs in the evening surrounded the Catholic-owned Radio Icengelo in Kitwe and prevented the UPND leader from speaking on a scheduled live programme. Earlier in the day, PF cadres armed with guns, machetes and axes disrupted a UPND meeting that was being addressed by Mr Hakainde Hichilema at the party’s Copperbelt office in Kitwe. The cadres declared Copperbelt as a no-go area for Mr Hichilema.

16 July 2015:

Police arrest Post Newspapers Editor-in-Chief, Mr Fred M’membe and reporter Mukosha Funga, charging them with the offence of publishing classified information under the State Security Act. This relates to an article published in the newspaper on 17 April 2015 in which it was reported that the Anti Corruption Commission Director General, Ms Rosewin Wandi had written to President Edgar Lungu informing him that the ACC was investigating his special assistant for political affairs, Mr Kaizer Zulu, for allegedly soliciting US$1million from a Chinese contractor to fix an appointment for him with the President.

19 July 2015:

Tongas meet to discuss the alleged tribal remarks made by PF secretary General, Mr Chama. The meeting asked the President to dismiss his Information Minister, Chishimba Kambwili, the PF Secretary General and his deputy, Mrs Mumbi Phiri.

22 July 2015:

President Edgar Lungu meets 26 Southern Province chiefs to discuss Mr Davies Chama’s tribal remarks. The chiefs are reported to have demanded the firing of Mr Chama. But he is still party secretary general.

23 July 2015:

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrests Chongwe Member of Parliament, Ms Sylvia Masebo and charged her with two counts of abuse of authority of office when she served as minister of Tourism and Arts. The ACC accuse Ms Masebo of cancelling the hunting concession tender of the Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) and abusing her authority of office by terminating contracts of employment of some senior ZAWA officers. Ms Masebo who is currently appearing in court has fallen out of favour with the ruling PF and campaigned for the UPND leader, Mr Hichilema during the January presidential election.

07 August 2015:

Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, the UPND vice president for administration is arrested in Kasama. He is charged with assault and injuring two PF female cadres during the Bululu Ward by-election campaign. Mr Mwamba lost his Kasama seat for accepting a position the opposition UPND when he was still PF MP.

11 August 2015:

President Edgar Lungu appoints Richwell Siamunene, a UPND MP as Defence Minister. The UPND parliamentarian, who is named in the document, was previously serving as Deputy Minister of Transport, Works, Supply and Communication. In March this year, the UPND expelled Mr Siamunene from the party, a decision he has challenged through the courts.

18 September 2015:

Posting by Frank Bwalya on his Facebook page. “Before I go to sleep let me say the following: The UPND mouthpiece, the Zambian Watchdog has been reporting about alleged booing of our Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. What they are forgetting is that PF and many patriotic Zambians have capacity to boo HH at any fora. Even in Solwezi PF has members and supporters who can equally boo HH.”

1 October 2015:

Posting by Frank Bwalya on his Facebook page. “The statement by HH on QFM this morning alleging that PF was responsible for the shooting at the Post Newspapers offices on Bwinjimfumu is reckless and highly irresponsible. But if he has evidence let him cooperate with the police so that they can quickly bring culprits to book.

A leader seeking the highest public office in the land should tame his tongue and avoid misleading the public. Zambians should condemn this propaganda.”

10 January 2016:

Information minister, Chishimba Kambwili claimed that the people in the (southern) region were so tribal that even if Jesus Christ came on earth and stood on a different political party, the people in the region would reject the Son of God and vote for their tribesman.

24 January 2016:

PF cadres besiege Ndola Airport and prevent the plane carrying Miles Sampa from landing on the main runway. They also beat up airport staff and those who went to welcome Mr Sampa.

28 January 2016:

The police arrest 21 people for riots sparked by clashes between the officers and UPND cadres who swarmed the street to welcome their leader, Hakainde Hichilema.