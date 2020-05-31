Road contract plunder abc comedy

By Friday Kashiwa
Sometimes comedians can make you laugh even when the scene being portrayed is that of a tragic or calamity nature.
That’s exactly what we, as Zambians, are witnessing in the PF led administration.
ZAMBIA ONE COMEDY
Indeed it is tragically laughable to have comedians as your Government leaders as well as having comedians as Government’s contractors. Road contractors to be specific.
To show or prove their incompetence and poor workmanship, the PF Road contractors have now foolishly and shamelessly devised a system of warning road users about their shoody road works.
WARNING: Slow down; UNEVEN ROAD AHEAD; in this same road built by us less than a year ago.
Uneven Road is an understatement because the road between Kabwe and Kapiri should be certified and classified as Dangerously Uneven Road.
WARNING: Huge potholes ahead in this road built by us 6 months ago.
This is another common and familiar road sign, warning Zambian road users to be cautious about the poorly constructed roads.
And to imagine that, as a country we have a fully functional directorate at Roads Department, then we start wondering whether we have an equally functional Ministry not to have noticed or seen such shoody and anomaly roads projects.
In the PF Administration, incompetence, corruption and Executive comedy is the NEW NORMAL in the awarding of roads contracts.
Friday Kashiwa..
Shiwangandu.
COMMENTS
When I was growing up, we used to make tracks for our wire cars. I still remember even then, road construction 101, we made bends or curves wider, the T-junctions and corners wider to allow for the extra room required to turn at angle. If you look at our roads, they are constructed as if for pedestrians not vehicles with wheels.I’m not sure if our RDA engineers have a clue how a road should be designed, constructed and maintained. The level of mediocrity at RDA and its relevant ministry demands that all engineers are relieved of their duties and bring in competent engineers who can look after our road construction investment properly. You are embarrassing us by making us look like idiots.I didn’t have to be an engineer to know the new Lumumba road would melt. There was little aggregate for a road that has to handle heavy loads. Which means the contractor was given wrong specs by RDA or government or both. By the way, can we FINALLY FIND A ROAD MARKING COMPANY THAT DOESN’T USE INFERIOR OR OVER DILUTE ROAD PAINTS PLEASE. I’ve worked In this Business before and I know what the company is doing and ripping off tax payers. Also RDA, the highest road user is a pedestrian. When are you going to ensure they have adequate walkways in all new roads? Roads are not for cars only. In 2020 we can’t get that right? Finally, everyone knows rubble left by contractors is supposed to be carted away BEFORE HANDING OVER AND FINAL PAYMENT IS MADE. WHY ARE CONTRACTORS ALLOWED TO LEAVE THEI R RUBBISH ON THE NEWLY CONSTRUCTED ROADS. You never see this happen in other countries. Again, this is poor supervision by RDA. ENGINEERS by name only. Fix our roads construction practice.