Editor…sinkholes are just that…sinkholes!!! Some investigative journalism would be nice….how old is the section of the road…was it an instant sinkhole or has there been negligence on maintenance etc…not nfyo nfyo road to Livingstone!!!!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
Editor…sinkholes are just that…sinkholes!!! Some investigative journalism would be nice….how old is the section of the road…was it an instant sinkhole or has there been negligence on maintenance etc…not nfyo nfyo road to Livingstone!!!!