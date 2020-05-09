Royal Kafue lawyers resorts to intimidating journalists

Zambia Watchdog ,

Your story on the Game Ranch in Mumbwa is a fabrication. There is no KNRT at the moment it having been deregistered in 2015 by the Registrar of Societies in 2015. Consequently, Humphrey Kabinda abd his group are imposters who have been collecting money on behalf of the community purporting to be Trustees and misappropriated it. It is for this reason that HRH Chief Kaindu, the Palace committee, the Royal Establishment and the community rise against them and ejected them. New elections for the KNRT were held on 25th March, 2020 and new legal Trustees are in office. Kabinda and Chisoshi have been sued by Royal Kafue for a sum of US$180,000 that they cannot account for to the community. They were due in court yesterday. They also took this story to the Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail but because these two papers got in touch with Royal Kafue on the principle of fair comment, something you should have done, they were provided with documentary evidence that all this is a lie. If you were interested in telling a balanced story you would have done the same.

Eugene Makai

ZWD Comment: challenge accepted. Makai is the ka lawyer who went to threaten and intimidate Times of Zambia and Daily Mail on behalf of Royal Kafue.