Sabotage of government efforts at Mulungushi University

SABOTAGE OF GOVERNMENT EFFORT AT MULUNGUSHI UNIVERSITY

Dear Editor,

With unprecedented fight against ‘cadrism’ by the sitting president and his team, there still

exists some factions of cadres left by the PF regime whose sole goal is to frustrate people

and loot government institutions. Higher education institutions and Mulungushi university

in particular is not an exception of these evil acts against the new dawn government.

As a concerned citizen and a whistle blower, I wish to bring to your urgent attention the

unprecedented prevailing situation at Mulungushi University as a result of highest levels

of office abuses by the current acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Kawunga Nyerenda left by the

PF regime. This is in line with how the University is currently being run – a total sabotage

of government effort to unite the country and make Zambia a better working environment

once again. I wish to invite you to investigate on the following items:

1. His Appointment as Deputy Vice Chancellor

There is no doubt that the current acting VC is a PF carder who was dubiously appointed

as a substantive Deputy Vice Chancellor by then Minister of Education Dr. Brian

Mushimba. This is because even at CBU where he was acting as Deputy Vice Chancellor,

he was not shortlisted for interviews for the same position. It is still a shock that after being

in fifth (last) position at interviews, the minister still decided to appoint him.

2. His Appointment as Acting Vice Chancellor

Despite having more senior and experienced personnel (Professors) in the University by

then, he forced his way through the then council chairperson to be the one to act as Vice

Chancellor of the University. This is the very reason he has fought every senior person in

the university and all have since left the university. As we speak, Mulungushi University

has no single Zambian Professor making it attain a status of a college.

3. Appointment of Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor

According the Higher Education Act of 2021 for quality control and assurance, the

minimum qualification to the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor is a PhD. Despite

knowing this fact, the acting Vice Chancellor has gone ahead to appoint a Master’s degree

holder, a Mr. Deresa Chera, an Ethiopian, so he can have full control of him as he tosses him like a dice. This has created more harm in the university as it is clearly an abuse of office.

4. Reshuffling of staff in the University

If one has never seen a qualified purchasing officer being taken to work at the Kitchen, one

should visit Mulungushi University. The level of unseen reshufflings at that institution is

out of this world. One works up and not knowing which department he or she is going to

work from next. This has frustrated so many members of staff in the University to point

that some member have resigned from the university and have lost their lives (may their

souls rest in peace) due to ill treatment by the same individual. You are invite you to do

your own private investigations on these matters.

5. Targeting Staff to Remove from the University

In realizing that he is suitable candidate to act as Vice Chancellor, the target has been to

frustrate and remove all rivals from the University. Starting with the one who was acting

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Douglas Kunda (now Vice Chancellor at ZCAS University),

he has also made sure that one of the potential candidates to take up the top role, Prof.

Yambayamba (former Dean, School of Agriculture and Natural Resources) loses his job

by deliberately refusing to renew his contract. He is hiding in the fact that the University

has no council but, he has renewed several contracts for foreigners including the current

acting Deputy Vice Chancellor. There is no merit in him at all but, targeting staff he

assumes to be his rivals in the University.

6. Firing and Hiring of Staff in Administrative Positions at will

The rate at which members of staff are appointed and fired at will in acting appointments

at Mulungushi University is so ‘alarming’ to say the least. Recently, the acting Dean for

the School of Natural and Applied Sciences Dr. Davy Kabuswa Manyika’s acting

appointment was revoked without giving any reasons. Underground investigations have

revealed that Dr. Davy Kabuswa Manyika refused to engineer grades for highly connected

students who never sat for exams hence the revocation of his acting appointment as Dean.

This level of office abuse has reached dangerous levels.

As a result of this, since the same issue of engineering grades bordered on the School of

Engineering and Technology, the then acting Dean, Dr. Agripa Hamweendo decided to

resign as acting dean of the school citing that he cannot work in such a toxic environment.

You can verify this at the institution through your own investigations. These position have

been replaced by people who can easily be manipulated causing tension, mistreats amongst

staff in the said school with some opting to resign from the university.

7. Resignation of Staff from the University

From the time Dr. Kawunga Nyerenda reported at Mulungushi University, so many people

have resigned from the university. The estimated number is 25 members of staff. Due to

the hostile environment, many people have decided to leave the institution. This has left

the University in a very bad state.

8. University Management Operations

High classified inside investigations have reviewed that Mulungushi University

Management is now a one man show and most decision are made by one person (acting

Vice Chancellor). A practical example is the issue to refuse to renew Prof. Yambayamba’s

contract which never saw its way to management agenda list but a corridor decision and an

instruction to Registrar, Mr Siachiti Gubula to write to said Professor against his will.

9. Procurement Procedures

It is without exaggerating that one can say that the entire procurement office has now

shifted to the office of the acting Vice Chancellor after frustrating the former Procurement

Officer until her resignation from the University. Government is invited to do a thorough

audit at Mulungushi University in no time. There is a syndicate of exaggerating not only

prices but also list of items requested by schools and departments in a bid to loot monies

from the institution. You are invite you to do your own investigation on this crucial matter.

Further, the new dawn government policy to localize contracts within the district or at most

the province has been bleached, as the current refurbishing of the student hostels and

classroom blocks at Mulungushi University is being done by suspected friends of his from

the Copperbelt Provinces, depriving the local constructors to benefit from tenders within

their districts and province as such per the new dawn government’s agenda.

10. Construction of Hostels

It is ‘amazing’ that at Mulungushi University refurbishing a single UNIP structure to a

student’s hostel without furniture is drawing a warping K1.3 million Kwacha. Thus, the

current refurbishing of ten hostels has seen more than K12 million leaving the University

coffers. Kindly do your own investigation on this crucial matters bordering on government

resources and abuse of office.

11. Construction of Gravel Roads

With lest that 3 km of roads, without Labour changes, the University is said to have bought

7,000 liters of diesel at a cost of K192, 070 to put in the ZNS earth movers. It’s shocking

how four vehicles can consume such amount of fuel within one ring road of gravel. We

don’t know how amounts will be exaggerated when they upgrade these very short roads to

bituminous standard.

12. Contract Renewals

There is a monster that has been belt in the University of notrenewing contracts for targeted

individuals in the name of not having a council at the University. Foreigners and some few

Zambian bootlickers and hitch men’s contracts are being renews without the council.

Protocols are clear, in the absence of the council, the PS can be engaged on contract

renewals. This has never happened on targeted individuals whose list we know very well.

The next targets are as follows: Dean, School of Social Sciences – Dr. Njunga Mulikita,

Dr. Christian Kasumo (Mathematics Lecturer), Dr. Selemani Ngwira (Electrical

Engineering Lecturer), Dr. Agripa Hamweendo (Mechanical Engineering Lecturer) and so

on leaving a lot of uncertainty and anxiety in these senior members of staff. You can do

your own investigation on this very crucial matter that needs government’s attention as

soon as possible.

13. University Loans

The acting Vice Chancellor draw for himself a loan of K300,000at a rate of 8% last year

around November to be paid back in a period of three years. You are challenged to check

if deductions are being done on his pay-slip. In hiding this, he has instructed payroll

accountants not to print hand copy pay-slips as per custom, but use google drive to send

them to all member of staff. This is shocking as because the University has its own platform

where such activities can be conducted. You can verify this with any staff member at the

University. Not only has he done this but he is declining anyone trying to get a loan as well as

commuting their leave days when their applications for leave are being rejected due to high

overloads amongst lectures to up to seven courses in some instances.

14. Purchasing Reports

Even in instances where end users have rejected what has been supplied as substandard,

the acting vice Chancellor has always interfered and forced schools and other departments

to receive such items of substandard or secondhand items against government procurement

procedures. His interest in such matters against end users demand can only be known his

closest allies. For instance, the equipment amounting to over K3 Million supplied by

Theotoka for Pharmacy Laboratory that was rejected by the end users as there were

secondhand refurbished item without brand names and manual or manufactural barcode. It

was surprising that the people who rejected such second hand and substandard equipment

were shouted at and intimidated like kids by acting Vice chancellor who’s not an expert in

pharmacy when there are the technocrats and users of such equipment. Do your own

investigation on this, the equipment is sitting currently in thee Science Labs at Mulungushi

Main Campus.

Conclusion

Let this report end here for today as ‘gorilla’ investigations are still underway and more

will be unleash in terms of inside details as we get to the bottom of every matter. In order

to save this very important asset (Mulungushi University), the new dawn government is

advised to quickly setup in the following:

1. Appoint a substantive Council for Mulungushi University.

2. Appoint a substantive/acting Vice Chancellor for Mulungushi University.

3. Remove the current acting Vice Chancellor from Mulungushi University and be taken

back to CBU where he came from.

4. Appoint an acting Deputy Vice Chancellor who means well for the university and

Zambia at large to help the new dawn government achieve its agenda for its people.

In short, the government through the Minister of Education should duplicate what they did

at UNZA in order to save Mulungushi University from this unprecedented ‘monster’.

Concerned citizen.