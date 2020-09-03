Sale of Intercontinental Hotel met World Bank Standards

IMG_4114

Intercontinental Hotel Sale met World Bank, GRZ Benchmarks, says Ex World Bank Specialist

George Sikazwe, a Forner procurement specialist at the Wold Bank says the sale of the Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone to Sun Group met the benchmarks for the global bank and the Zambian government.

He explained that both the world bank and the government of Zambia set up bench marks and for the consultant Grant Thornton to be paid, it meant that the set benchmarks were met, hence no wrong doing.

Sikazwe also wondered why it has taken Nawakwi more than 25 years to come up with her current position.