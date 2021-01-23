Sale of Mopani will only benefit usual thieves

THE SALE OF MOPANI TO ZCCM IH WILL ONLY BENEFIT THE PF AND NOT THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE.

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt Province Chairman

Every right thinking Zambian is aware that ZCCM IH is broke and cannot sustain the operations of Mopani. We all know that it requires enough capital injection to run the mines. Now imagine! If the PF Government has been failing to finance councils how can they run the mines? What a joke! This Mopani move is purely a political gimmick, though a smart one by the PF. The PF Government feels unsafe to get into August elections with a burden of unemployment among the youths. They want to create quick jobs at Mopani to temporarily employ the youths for the purposes of winning August elections. But be assured that every one who will be employed at Mopani between next month and September will be fired in December this same year because Government has no money. Already this Government is failing to pay foreign and local debts.

The people of Copperbelt must learn from Kabwe residents who have a similar experience where Mulungushi Textiles only opens in election years and closes immediately after voting. These are some of the tools the PF uses to entice weak voters. But not this time. And if I may ask, What has changed? We have an history by Government failing to run the mines. Alot of companies have died in the hands of Government? I hope you will not give it to your cadres to mismanage it like you have done to KCM. Give it to the Zambian experts to run, who knows, may be they can manage.u