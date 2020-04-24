Salvation Army, UCZ also refuse to resume public worshiping

Good evening brethren. Today we received advise from His Excellency the President, Mr EC. Lungu that restrictions have been relaxed, including church services and gathering can commence. A reminder was that all infection prevention measures should be taken into consideration including social distancing. As we wait further guidance from the THQ, we wish to advise that there will be NO face to face church service this sunday, 26th April 2020. The online church service will continue as usual. We are also looking into logistics on how we can manage the infection prevention measures and social distance in order to minimize the risk of infection. We urge everyone to tune in online service for bith main service at 0945 and sunday school at 1100. The COs will continue with reaching us through morning devotion.

Salvation Army

UCZ SAYS ‘NO’. STAY HOME

NOTICE TO ST.ANDREWS UCZ MEMBERS FROM THE MINISTER’S OFFICE

TAKE DUE NOTICE that the UCZ Synod had issued a Pastoral letter in which they suspended full-scale worship services in UCZ congregations before Government and the mother bodies made the pronouncements.

In view of the standing Synod directive, all our gatherings and sacraments at St.Andrews UCZ Lusaka remain temporarily suspended until further notice.

In this regard, all gatherings at St.Andrews shall be for not more than an hour and for a maximum number of 50 people.

The congregants are encouraged to continue to follow online streaming services as well as attend to the various offering options that have been shared by the Treasury.

Shalom.