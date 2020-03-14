Sangwa should soldier on

Editor,

Well, truth be told; Many people don’t even care about his court appearances or what he does there. I am sure his Partner Robert Simeza can do that on behalf of their firm.

So even if they ban him from appearing in court until further notice due to what has been termed as Professional misconduct, it won’t close his mouth.

Further, his life and survival goes beyond him practicing as a Lawyer. Law is not the only thing that puts bread and butter on the mans table.

Many lawyers in this country have side Businesses bane. And John Sangwa is one of them. A person who invested in a $10m dollar poultry plant called SOUTHERN chicken. And it still gives him money via private Business contacts. That’s because there is also life beyond formal employment guys.

Many Zambians have been enjoying seeing and listening to him talk about constitutional matters on different media platforms.

Being banned from appearing in court won’t close his mouth or shut his brains. Neither will it make him go to bed hungry.🤝🏾