Sangwa withdraws Presidential petition

Sangwa withdraws Presidential petition

SANGWA FILES TO WITHDRAW HIS PETITION AGAINST PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY

…Chapter One Foundation and Sishuwa Petition still in Court

Meanwhile, the petition by University of Zambia (UNZA) Lecturer and Chapter One Foundation challenging the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu still stands.

UNZA lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation have challenged the eligibility of President Lungu to contest the elections.

In the last 48 hours, Mr. Sangwa has been under intense pressure from the ruling party. He has received threats from Kennedy Kamba the ruling party Chairman for Lusaka and former State House Aide Kaizer Zulu.

Details coming …

COMMENTS

    Fonti 2 seconds ago

    It’s time for UPND as a party to stand up & be counted. File in a petition on our behalf or don’t you have the courage & conviction to do so ?

    WOMBA 37 mins ago

    Where is democracy then? Who ever stands up for the people is threatened? Too bad may God the only one who can not be threatened by man see us through.

