Sartunia is the best

SARTUNIA PENSION SCHEME

Dear Editor,

It’s not true that Sartunia owes any money to ex KCM employees as claimed by Ilunga Kasompe the Chairman of ex KCM employees.

I am a former miner and I collected my 100% dues from saturnia within 5 days of claim. Infact they are faster than NAPSA. All you need to do is to fill in one simple form, have your former employer sign it and attached a copy of your NRC, 5 days later your money hits your account. It’s just that simple, You don’t even need to have any political connections. Stop lies targeted at one innocent person bane! Sibwino!

Lazarous Lungu