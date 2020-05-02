Sata’s former official vows to decampaign Lungu

Sata’s former official vows to decampaign Lungu

Former PF media director Chanda Mfula says he will campaign against president Edgar Lungu in 2921.

Mfula was the media director under Michael Sata, when current PF media Director Sunday Chanda was working for Rupiah Banda.

    Samlindo 59 seconds ago

    The MMD has really thrived in PF under ECL, I always feel very sorry for those that genuinely fought for PF and have now bee sidelined by the ECL leadership, it is this which will cause the coming fights within PF because PF originals are genuinely annoyed. even those of us who ensured the victory of PF without actively holding any position in PF are also disappointed with the great leader as he is called by MMD PF’s.

