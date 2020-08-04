Savenda, a private sector pillar of Zambian economy

CT Productions, an agent of The Economist recently visited Zambia to check on what is ‘cooking’ and discovered SAVENDA – A private sector pillar of the Zambian economy

The vision of an integrated Africa where trade is made easy and economies flourish is anchored within the core foundation of Savenda, whose name actually stands for ‘SAVE Nations Develop Africa”. Since our beginning in 1997, we have adopted a pan-African approach,’ explained the company’s managing director Clever Mpoha in Lusaka. “When we embarked on our entrepreneurial journey, we had a dream to make a positive difference for ourselves, our country and our continent. Today we realise that this dream is what took us to where we are, so far we are ready for bigger challenges.”

The $200 million Zambia conglomerate that Savenda has built started off with only $1, 000, which it used to resell phones in Zambia back in the late 1990s. ‘The country was then running on CDMA technology and the use of very big phone devices. By introducing smaller devices based on electromagnetic waves, we revolutionised the telecom industry in Zambia and secured very early on big ticket customers such that as the United Nations, Care International, the state insurance company and big foreign mining investors,’ explained Clever Mpoha. “From our first check of $5000 we kept on growing and diversifying to where we are today. Read more about Savenda’ s current operations transcending the agroindustry, energy, telecoms, construction, insurance and logistics industries here

In this same edition, read more about NEELKANTH SAROVAR PREMIIER, an integral part of Paris-based Louvres Hotels Group, which operates around 2,500 hotels across 52 countries. The Neelkath Sarovar Premier hotel in Lusaka overlooking Manda Hill shopping mall remains Zambia’s only all-suite hotel with 82 suites split into to the executive suite, deluxe suite and premium suite categories Read more here

You can also read about probase, Cellulant, H.M. Feeds , the Cubes etc on CT Productions, an international media company producing promotional features, country reports to be published in the international press alongside video production.