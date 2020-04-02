Savenda Donates cash, calls on corporate world to combat Covid-19

Savenda Management Services has implored other  business organisations to join hands with government to fight the Coronavirus.

Savenda management director for medical and special projects Norman Brown says the effort to combat Covid-19 can not be left to government alone.

Mr Brown was speaking on Wednesday when he, on behalf of Savenda, donated K200, 000 plus assorted items required in preventing the spread of Covid-19.  The K200, 000 cash and  sanitisers were donated to government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit under the vice-president’s office.

He sail all  business whether small or big should donate for the good cause so that ‘our brothers and sister who cannot afford preventive materials like sanitisers could be given

Savenda Management Services  is a locally owned , global supply chain forward looking and well established player in procurement & logistics solutions globally & has several International partners servicing the mines,Telecommunications, Energy, Agriculture, Automotive, Petro-chemical and Medical fields including government.

