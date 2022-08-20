SBT is just another scam

Dear Zambian watchdogs I’m here seeking for your help,please expose SBT Japan Zambia office I bought a car from SBT Zambia on the 27th of July 2022 and was told that the car would be shipped on the 20th of August 2022, today on the 18th of August I got a WhatsApp message from SBT Zambia informing me that my car was sold to someone else so I should either choose another car or get a refund after which will take 2 months to process. I decided to expose SBT Zambia because this is the fourth time they are doing this.What they do is when you purchase a motor vehicle it takes very long to have it booked so when it’s almost booking date they will sell your car to anyone bidding higher so that they keep the extra dollars and in exchange the new buyer will not have to wait longer for the car to be shipped.the will give you the original buyer an excuse either to say your car is faulty or it has no engine number or whatever silly excuse they decide to use,iam so disappointed and heart broken as this is the fourth time this is happening please help me

