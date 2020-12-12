SDA honours Lungu with leadership award

3

 

By Cornel Zimba

The Seventh Day Adventist ( SDA) in Lusaka, has honoured President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with an award for exhibiting exemplary Leadership during his reign as president of the country.

The Guest of honor Emmanuel Mulenga representing The Head of State received the award and was accompanied by SDA Elder who is also Minister Of Tourism and Arts Honorable Ronald Chitotela.

The honorary award was based on merit and exceptional performance shown by the several leadership qualities possessed by the Republican President from the time he took over Office.

The Guest of Honor thanked the SDA pastors and elders present and assured the congregation that His Exellency The President will never relent supporting the church in every way possible as they are partners in the development of the country.

Hon. Mulenga said, ” I will take this award directly to the state house without passing anywhere”.

The Guest of Honor also bought the DVDs from Golden Vocals Choir for President LUNGU, Elder Chitotela and the Pastors who were present at the conference.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Luapula United plot to oust Lungu
  2. Zambian cop wins UN award
  3. ‘Cabinet ministers undermining Lungu’
  4. Chitotela says ECZ working with PF
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • comment-avatar
    Teddy 3 mins ago

    Zambia currently has the worst performing economy in the world from a rising star in 2016, award unbelievable!!!!

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Disgusted 2 hours ago

    What? Exemplary leadership – after presiding over the worst economic performance of zambia, record level corruption, violent cadres with no censure from Lungu, and numerous well known and documented failures; the church honours this excuse for a president? I’m flabbergasted. 

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Rose Mwila 4 hours ago

    beans

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *