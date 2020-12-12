SDA honours Lungu with leadership award

By Cornel Zimba

The Seventh Day Adventist ( SDA) in Lusaka, has honoured President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with an award for exhibiting exemplary Leadership during his reign as president of the country.

The Guest of honor Emmanuel Mulenga representing The Head of State received the award and was accompanied by SDA Elder who is also Minister Of Tourism and Arts Honorable Ronald Chitotela.

The honorary award was based on merit and exceptional performance shown by the several leadership qualities possessed by the Republican President from the time he took over Office.

The Guest of Honor thanked the SDA pastors and elders present and assured the congregation that His Exellency The President will never relent supporting the church in every way possible as they are partners in the development of the country.

Hon. Mulenga said, ” I will take this award directly to the state house without passing anywhere”.

The Guest of Honor also bought the DVDs from Golden Vocals Choir for President LUNGU, Elder Chitotela and the Pastors who were present at the conference.