Second wave of Covid will be deadly

THE SECOND WAVE OF COVID 19 IN ZAMBIA WILL BE MORE DEADLY

It was just yesterday we lost a gallant soldier, the pf MP of mwasabombwe constituency RODGERS MWEETWA who happened to be the founder of one of the orphanage in Zambia and this morning we received a message of the loss of one of the prominent frontline soldier of covid 19 Dr. Nayarun. Both these VIPS have lost their lives due to covid 19 and may their souls rest in peace.

Here is what we need to know;

-So long politician continue politicising this pandemic and continue holding rallies, we will all be wiped away and the virus will be uncontrollable.

-So long schools, churches, parliament and gatherings continue taking place, the number of patients will increase rapidly.

-If people continue believing that covid 19 is not real and all updates are fake, our country shall have more patients oxygenated.

It is for this reason I may appeal to the general public to observe outlined measure and government should see to it that they lead by example by following these guidelines, if not then many citizens will continue believing that Zambian covid 19 is a myth.

Follow stipulated measures or we all die.

Stay home and stay safe

Possibility