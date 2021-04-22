Sejani, others granted bail after a month

*CHOMA MAGISTRATE COURT GRANTS ACKSON SEJANI AND FOUR OTHERS K10,000 BAIL EACH*

CHOMA – 22/04/21

The choma magistrate Court has granted a K10,000 and two working sureties bail to Ackson Sejani and four others who had been in police detention for 32 days contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The five which include Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Vincent Lilanda,Javan Simoloka and Veronica Mukuni are jointly charged for the offence of abduction.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Mupemo Phiri,all the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of abduction.

Counsel for the accused Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates then applied for bail as the charge was bailable while the accused are of fixed abode and are respected members of society.

The five are expected to walk to be released later in the day after all bail conditions are fulfilled.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM