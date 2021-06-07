Senior civil servants have betrayed Lungu, says Mwape

SENIOR OFFICERS AT CABINET OFFICE HAVE BETRAYED

PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU, THEY ARE ALL UPND SYMPATHIZERS- PROFESSOR MWAPE.

Christian Coalition Zambia President Charles Mwape has appealed to PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu to take keen interest on the political activities currently happening at Cabinet Offices.

In a statement to the media this afternoon, Coalition president Professor Mwape expressed sadness that senior officers at Cabinet Office have ordered Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners across the country not to publicly show solidarity to President Edgar Lungu and the PF while them are clearly supporting Mr. Hichilema and the UPND.

He said this is a serious betrayal to the Head of State and the ruling patriotic Front.

Professor Mwape who insisted that senior officers at Cabinet Office are UPND sympathizers, allerged that they have been promised jobs by Mr. Hichilema should the UPND form Government after 12th August, 2021 general elections.

And Professor Mwape has since urged Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners to ignore the directive from Cabinet Office because they are not career civil servants who can survive regime change.

He further encouraged Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners to publicly show support for President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) if they are well meaning Zambians.