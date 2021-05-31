Senior cop abusing office in Mutale Mwanza scandal

The Zambia police Top should look into the abuse of office by DIrector Criminal investigation at Police Head quarters Mr Nsofwa. This man decided unlawfully detain Sarafina after she threatened to spill the beans on how He has been sending officers to Guard Mutale Mwanza and how he has been giving Mutale Mwanza police registered Guns to play with as seen in the picture below. Mr Nsofwa who claims to be untouchable because he claims to be a close associate of inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja

