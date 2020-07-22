Sergeant Chipepo charged with sedition

Police charge Chipepo with desertion, seditious practices

THE Police officer who announced his resignation on social media recently citing poor leadership in the service has been charged with desertion and seditious practices.

In the first count, chipepo a sergeant being a duly attested member of the Zambia police service and deployed at Nakonde Police Station did without lawful excuse absent from work for more than 28 days without intentions of returning.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has confirmed in a statement that Chipepo, 28 is also facing seditious practices after he uttered and published seditious material with intention of bringing into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against the government.

Njase has since warned men and women in uniform wishing to engage in politics to resign through the laid down procedures, in writing to the office of the inspector general of police.

He says the officer is in custody and he will appear in court soon.

Credit: Radio Phoenix