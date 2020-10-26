Sesheke MP granted bail

Sesheke MP Romeo Kangombe granted K200,000 bail and two sureties resident in Chinsali.

Chinsali update

26/10/20

*The People v Romeo Kangombe*

The matter in which Sesheke UPND member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe is facing two charges of abduction and assault comes up before the Chinsali Magistrate court this morning for possible plea and bail application.

Hon Kangombe who is represented by Counsel Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates is said to have abducted and assaulted two police officers stationed at Mununga Police Post on 14th October,2020.

Several party officials which include Hons Credo Nanjuwa,Kapelwa Mbangweta and Brian Kambita,Muchinga provincial Chairman Bishop Alex Chellah,his Northern and Lusaka counterparts Victor Sinkala and Obvious Mwaliteta have since arrived in Chinsali.

Others are Livestock Chairman Raphael Muyanda and his Community Development counterpart Elizabeth Lungu,Southen Province youth chairperson for mobilisation Muyunda Muleabai,Kasama district Chairman Cosmas Musonda,Northern Provincial Secretary Lazarus Chongo and several youths from western province are also at court to offer solidarity.

The security situation is calm with very few visible police officers.Hon Kangombe has since been brought to court.