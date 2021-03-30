Sesheke MP sees no sense in being MP

*Sesheke MP, Romeo Kangombe says he may not stand*

If I decide not to contest it’s not about a G12 certificate, its a personal decision and a well thought decision.

We are not all into politics for money, atleast some of us are above that.

I am lucky to have stepped foot in parliament and nothing is exciting, what is there is contrary to what I expected. Your country needs men and women who are above reproach.

We need HH into State House, and this can be achieved if we campaigned on a bigger platform. What will it benefit us retaining our seats and continue being in opposition? We need to hit the ground sideways, up and down.

