Seven killed as Nakonde bound bus overturns

Seven people are feared dead after a Nakonde bound Likili Bus overturned in Kabwe this morning.
According to eye witnesses, the driver lost control as he tried to avoid a Cyclist.
More passengers are reported trapped on the bus. More details to follow.
COMMENTS
Too bad ba Likili you over speed even if a pssanger can complain you don’t care and how can you give 4 mininutes break for a passenger to go to toilet you respect passengers and the government should look into over speeding of these liki buses