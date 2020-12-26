Seven killed as Nakonde bound bus overturns

1

Seven killed as Nakonde bound bus overturns

Seven people are feared dead after a Nakonde bound Likili Bus overturned in Kabwe this morning.
According to eye witnesses, the driver lost control as he tried to avoid a Cyclist.
More passengers are reported trapped on the bus. More details to follow.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Sim76 40 seconds ago

    Too bad ba Likili you over speed even if a pssanger can complain you don’t care and how can you give 4 mininutes break for a passenger to go to toilet you respect passengers and the government should look into over speeding of these liki buses

    Reply

